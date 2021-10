No. 7 UCLA women's soccer (12-0-2, 4-0-2 Pac-12) ran out to a 4-0 lead against No. 24 Oregon State (11-3-0, 3-3-0) and won the match by a final score of 4-1 in Corvallis. The victory comes after a run in which the Bruins went to overtime in four of their last five games,