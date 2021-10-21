Easthampton is the fourth city in Mass. to vote to decriminalize psychedelics
Easthampton is the fourth city in Mass. to vote to decriminalize psychedelics
Walter Wuthmann - WBUR
10/21/21
Arresting people for growing, possessing or using them is now "among the lowest law enforcement priorities" for Easthampton police.
Read Full Story on wbur.org
