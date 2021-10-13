Eau Claire business owner Rebecca Cooke launches bid for Congress in Wisconsin's competitive 3rd District
Eau Claire business owner Rebecca Cooke launches bid for Congress in Wisconsin's competitive 3rd District
Molly Beck - Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel on MSN.com
10/13/21
Rebecca Cooke, who is seeking the Democratic nomination in the competitive 3rd Congressional District, owns a boutique in Eau Claire.
