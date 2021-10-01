Ed Beauvais, co-founder and former CEO of America West Airlines, dies at 84
Ed Beauvais, co-founder and former CEO of America West Airlines, dies at 84
The Arizona Republic - The Arizona Republic on MSN.com
10/1/21
Beauvais, 84, died on Sept. 28 in Scottsdale. He is survived by his wife Mary Ellen, five children, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
