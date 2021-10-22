Editorial: An injustice of miscarriage in Oklahoma lands a woman in prison
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Did Cassie Jo Stoddart’s killers film their plans for murder?
Portland State Vikings sweep Eastern Washington and Idaho in volleyball
Pocatello public information officer resigns amid criticism and inclusion on ‘hit list’
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Game of the Week: The 4A showdown
College of Business alumnus establishes scholarship endowment in memory of College Roommate
Artsy in the park: Artists in residence program gives up-and-coming artists opportunity to shine
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Game of the Week: The 4A showdown
Recent client defends Downard Funeral Home as investigation continues
Scouting for Food Community Food Drive 2021 to be held this month in Scout Mountain District
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Artsy in the park: Artists in residence program gives up-and-coming artists opportunity to shine
Did Cassie Jo Stoddart’s killers film their plans for murder?
Looking back: Body of three-year-old found, woman killing flies starts fire and arctic air hits Pocatello
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Editorial: An injustice of miscarriage in Oklahoma lands a woman in prison
The Times Editorial Board Oct. 22, 2021 3 AM PT Facebook Twitter Show more sharing options Share Close extra sharing options Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Copy Link URLCopied! Print - Los Angeles Times on MSN.com
10/22/21
Join the Community
shares
No matter what role Brittney Poolaw’s drug use played in the demise of her fetus, her miscarriage is a tragic event, not a criminal attack perpetrated by her.
Read Full Story on latimes.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Here's a look at the Oklahoma high school football scores, schedule for Week 8
Oklahoma Health Commissioner Lance Frye abruptly resigns
Oklahoma St. coach Gundy agrees to perpetual 5-year deal
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL