Edmond voters to choose on temporary 1/4-cent sales tax increase to fund land purchase
.
Edmond voters to choose on temporary 1/4-cent sales tax increase to fund land purchase
JaNae Williams - The Oklahoman
10/12/21
An Edmond special election will decide if a quarter cent sales tax will go into effect to finance the city’s purchase of land near Hafer Park.
