Elaine North, Youngstown, Ohio
MyValleyTributes Staff - WKBN
10/24/21
Elaine was born on October 14, 1950 to her parents Eunice Metts Jordan and Herman Jordan of Youngstown, Ohio both preceded her in death. She attended South High School and relocated to Columbus, Ohio in 1998,
Read Full Story on wkbn.com
