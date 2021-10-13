Elgin-Area Unemployment Rate Worsens: Latest Data
Elgin-Area Unemployment Rate Worsens: Latest Data
Local Data - Patch
10/13/21
The latest available local unemployment figures are for August; that rate increased over July in the Elgin area, but is still lower than it was during the worst of the pandemic, t
