Eligible New Jersey Residents Urged To Get COVID Booster Shot
CBSNewYork Team - CBS Local on MSN.com
10/19/21
According to state data, nearly 80% of residents who are eligible for a Pfizer vaccine booster have not yet gotten one.
Read Full Story on newyork.cbslocal.com
