Empty chairs at empty tables: No one shows up for Springfield redistricting hearings
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Empty chairs at empty tables: No one shows up for Springfield redistricting hearings
WIFR Newsroom - WIFR
10/14/21
Join the Community
shares
Lawmakers could vote on the congressional and judicial subcircuit maps as early as next week. Yet, Democrats haven’t released their proposed maps yet.
Read Full Story on wifr.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
C. Oregonians react to OSU study that says sunscreen with zinc loses effectiveness, becomes toxic
Bears name Cocoa Chili as Small Business winner
'Underserved' area of Springfield will soon have a new fire station on West College Street
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL