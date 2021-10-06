Enormous Barn Find Leads To This Unique Pittsburgh Art Show Celebrating Steelmaking
Enormous Barn Find Leads To This Unique Pittsburgh Art Show Celebrating Steelmaking
Jim Vinoski - Forbes
10/6/21
The discovery of a treasure trove of handcrafted wooden steel casting patterns inspired an upcoming one-night show and a permanent exhibit.
Read Full Story on forbes.com
