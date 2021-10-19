ESPN's 'College GameDay' returns to Pac-12 country for UCLA-Oregon showdown
ESPN's 'College GameDay' returns to Pac-12 country for UCLA-Oregon showdown
Jon Wilner - Mercury News
10/19/21
It’s the influential show’s first broadcast from a Pac-12 campus in three years and the first ever from Westwood.
