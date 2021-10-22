Evanston Housing Market Still Hot
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Blowback to realtor’s King West TikTok reveals a very Toronto kind of insecurity
Dave Grohl: what book will the Foo Fighters frontman read on CBeebies Bedtime Stories, and when is he on TV?
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Teacher of the pros, and a Tiger
Girls’ soccer: Plenty of contenders in Class A South tournament
Bullock knows pressure comes with territory at Bradford City
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Freya Cox on Great British Bake Off: Why her Yorkshire accent means she can never order a cappuccino again
McAuliffe chides Youngkin for not taking 'tough questions' after he stormed off TV interview
Woman cares for over 300 animals by herself in North Yorkshire animal sanctuary
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
McAuliffe chides Youngkin for not taking 'tough questions' after he stormed off TV interview
How Citizens Online has helped North Yorkshire people get better connected
Scarborough Letters to the Editor, Oct. 22
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
‘Cooperative Model can help with affordable housing,’ explains Town & Country FCU president at Maine Affordable Housing Conference
Teacher of the pros, and a Tiger
How Citizens Online has helped North Yorkshire people get better connected
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Evanston Housing Market Still Hot
Local Data - Patch
10/22/21
Join the Community
shares
About 56 percent of single-family homes listed for sale in the 60202 ZIP code were under contract within two weeks, according to Redfin.
Read Full Story on patch.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
ExxonMobil announces plan to expand carbon-capture capacity in Wyoming
Lobo Pack: Wyoming Game Preview and Prediction
Pumpkin walk in Wyoming County offers fun for whole family
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL