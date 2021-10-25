Ex-chair of Montana Native Women's Coalition sentenced for stealing federal grant funds
Ex-chair of Montana Native Women's Coalition sentenced for stealing federal grant funds
Tribune Staff - Great Falls Tribune on MSN.com
10/25/21
Ex-chair Meredith McConnell was sentenced for stealing federal grant funds intended to help Native American victims of domestic and sexual violence.
Read Full Story on greatfallstribune.com
