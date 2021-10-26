Ex-Georgetown tennis coach pleads guilty in college admissions case
Ex-Georgetown tennis coach pleads guilty in college admissions case
NBCNews - NBC News on MSN.com
10/26/21
Join the Community
shares
Gordon Ernst took bribes to help get students into the Washington, D.C., school. A plea deal calls for between one and four years in prison.
Read Full Story on nbcnews.com
