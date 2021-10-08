Ex-Idaho State Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger in Jail on Rape Charges After Extradition From Georgia
Ex-Idaho State Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger in Jail on Rape Charges After Extradition From Georgia
Toria Barnhart - Newsweek
10/8/21
The politician was accused of rape by a 19-year-old intern in March who said that he sexually assaulted her in his apartment after they had dinner.
