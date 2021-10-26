Family sues Sharon Hill Borough police officers after girl killed outside football stadium
Family sues Sharon Hill Borough police officers after girl killed outside football stadium
6abc Digital Staff - 6abc News
10/26/21
Fanta Bility was killed when police gunfire rang out on the night of August 27 outside of the Academy Park High School following a football game.
Read Full Story on 6abc.com
