Father indicted by Montgomery County grand jury after accidental shooting death of a toddler
Father indicted by Montgomery County grand jury after accidental shooting death of a toddler
Alexis Clark, The Leaf-Chronicle - The Leaf-Chronicle
10/19/21
A man has been indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury in connection with the accidental shooting death of his toddler son at a Clarksville home.
Read Full Story on theleafchronicle.com
