Fayetteville Public Schools receive $80K in grants to improve nutrition of student meals
Fayetteville Public Schools receive $80K in grants to improve nutrition of student meals
5NEWS Web Staff - 5 News
10/2/21
The grants will help accelerate scratch and speed-scratch cooking practices as they eliminate ultra-processed foods served in schools.
