FBI at Russian oligarch's homes for 'law enforcement' action
FBI at Russian oligarch's homes for 'law enforcement' action
MICHAEL BALSAMO, Associated Press - WTNH
10/19/21
Federal agents conducted “law enforcement activity” on Tuesday at a Washington mansion owned by Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
