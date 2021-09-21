FBI: Coroner confirms body found in Wyoming is Gabby Petito, says she was homicide victim
FBI: Coroner confirms body found in Wyoming is Gabby Petito, says she was homicide victim
Associated Press - Boston.com
9/21/21
Teton County Coroner Brent Blue determined her manner of death was homicide, but did not disclose a cause of death.
