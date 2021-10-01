FBI joins search for missing Florida college student
FBI joins search for missing Florida college student
by Misty Severi - Washington Examiner
10/1/21
Join the Community
shares
The FBI joined the search for a teenager attending Valencia College who disappeared last Friday, according to Orange County law enforcement.
Read Full Story on washingtonexaminer.com
