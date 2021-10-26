Feces, Needles, Trash Force Palm Springs To Close Public Park
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Reporting as Eligible: Owning the Bears means living rent-free
Popular Seattle Chicken Shop Ezell’s Awards $50K in Grants to Black-Owned Businesses
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Popular Seattle Chicken Shop Ezell’s Awards $50K in Grants to Black-Owned Businesses
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Reporting as Eligible: Owning the Bears means living rent-free
This award-winning apple crumb pie wowed ‘em at the county fair
LaFleur: Bakhtiari will practice, MVS may practice this week
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Reporting as Eligible: Owning the Bears means living rent-free
Injury report update: Preston Smith did not participate in practice
Packers release CB Quinton Dunbar, sign OLB Aaron Adeoye to practice squad
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Reporting as Eligible: Owning the Bears means living rent-free
Injury report update: Preston Smith did not participate in practice
Packers release CB Quinton Dunbar, sign OLB Aaron Adeoye to practice squad
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Feces, Needles, Trash Force Palm Springs To Close Public Park
Toni McAllister - Patch on MSN.com
10/26/21
Join the Community
shares
The city said it is taking the step to address "persistent issues in the park" related to a "small group" of homeless people.
Read Full Story on patch.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Samantha Sharp Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Norris Road [Olidale, CA]
Supervisors Seek Federal Funds to Support San Gorgonio Rail Project
Disneyland increasing ticket prices in California
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL