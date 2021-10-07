Federal officials link climate change concerns to North Jersey gas pipeline compressors
Federal officials link climate change concerns to North Jersey gas pipeline compressors
David M. Zimmer, North Jersey Media Group - NorthJersey.com on MSN.com
10/7/21
Federal officials recognize proposed New Jersey pipeline upgrades for climate change impact but reject claims of a significant environmental impact.
Read Full Story on northjersey.com
