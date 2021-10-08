FEMA to give Louisiana over $37 million in relief aid for 2020 hurricanes
FEMA to give Louisiana over $37 million in relief aid for 2020 hurricanes
Trinity Velazquez - BR Proud
10/8/21
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy announced that FEMA will give Louisiana over $37 million in grant money for hurricane relief from Laura and Zeta, which hit the state in
