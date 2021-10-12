Ferry service returning to normal Monday as more boats and crew become available
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Stevie Van Zandt of The E Street Band: ‘Maine is like the new Seattle’
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Were the Cleveland Indians Named To Honor Baseball’s First Native American Player?
More work remains as we celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day
Independents day
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
The fruitless 'pressure campaign' to primary Maine Gov. Janet Mills
Maine hospital suspends some admissions, diverts patients over vaccine mandate staffing concerns
Men charged in Bangor man’s 2019 killing want separate trials. History shows that’s unlikely.
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
The fruitless 'pressure campaign' to primary Maine Gov. Janet Mills
Maine hospital suspends some admissions, diverts patients over vaccine mandate staffing concerns
Bangor jail outbreak / Revenue surplus / UMaine playoff prospect
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Shooting a bull moose in a blueberry barren a chance to embrace a family hunting legacy
The Eastern Maine – Bangor Walk to End Alzheimer’s returns to an in-person event on Saturday
First ‘Heart Walk’ for Late UMaine Football Player Darius Minor
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Ferry service returning to normal Monday as more boats and crew become available
Ferry service returning to normal Monday as more boats and crew become available - Seattle Times
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
Following a severe crew and boat shortage on Friday, some Washington State Ferries returned to their normal sailings on Monday morning.
Read Full Story on seattletimes.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Climate change forces WA apple cider industry to adjust
Bellingham seeks to raise parking fees and add paid parking to a new part of town
'We are the land': Indigenous Peoples' Day gathering at Lummi Nation celebrates survival
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL