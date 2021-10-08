Finland joins other Nordic nations in curbing Moderna shots
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
White Pumpkins: What To Know Before Visiting San Diego Patches
Low-Pressure System to Usher in Cooler San Diego Area Weather Midweek
Norrie topples Rublev to reach San Diego ATP final
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Q & A: What you need to know about COVID rules for Giants and Warriors games
San Diego city crews clear storm drains with rain on the way
Newmark Arranges $147.5 Million Sale of Industrial Distribution Project - North County Corporate Center - in San Diego, California
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Sex Abuse Charges; Toddler Shot: San Diego County Police Log
Judge strikes down envisioned Otay Ranch housing project, citing wildfire, climate change
Skateboarder Hospitalized after Collision on Nimitz Boulevard [San Diego, CA]
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Q & A: What you need to know about COVID rules for Giants and Warriors games
Judge strikes down envisioned Otay Ranch housing project, citing wildfire, climate change
San Diego County Activates Emergency Response As Oil Spill Moves Closer
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Finland joins other Nordic nations in curbing Moderna shots
KLFY - KLFY
10/8/21
Join the Community
shares
Finland has joined other Nordic countries in suspending or discouraging the use of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine in certain age groups because of an increased risk of
Read Full Story on klfy.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Big Ten Media Days: Stingy defense is 'in the DNA' of Indiana women's basketball
Indiana dunes beaches closed due to apparent oil sheen on Lake Michigan near Portage steel plant
After 19 Months, Indiana's Pandemic Emergency Remains in Effect. Here's Why.
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL