First Bancorp Receives Regulatory Approval to Acquire Select Bancorp
First Bancorp Receives Regulatory Approval to Acquire Select Bancorp
By LAURA DOUGLASS ||
[email protected]
- The Pilot Newspaper
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
First Bancorp, the parent company of First Bank, has received all required regulatory approvals to acquire Select Bancorp. The acquisition is expected to be completed Oct. 15.
Read Full Story on thepilot.com
