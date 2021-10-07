Florida could become latest state to study 'magic mushrooms' as mental health treatment
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
‘Let our kids play’: Advocates rally for transgender youth at Pa. Capitol
Protestors call for eviction relief outside Falls district court
Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bachelorette'—Here's the Season 16, Episode 2 Recap
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Pennsylvania company celebrates ‘National Pierogy Day’ with ‘unique’ clothing line
Looking for a 'magical root' in Pennsylvania? Here's what you need to know about ginseng
Pennsylvania man loses father, son to COVID; one was vaccinated, and the other was not
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Pennsylvania Democrat hits Biden on border crisis, reconciliation bill 'zero cost' claim
Pennsylvania is seeking new school bus drivers amid statewide shortage
Pennsylvania company celebrates ‘National Pierogy Day’ with ‘unique’ clothing line
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Pennsylvania Democrat hits Biden on border crisis, reconciliation bill 'zero cost' claim
Fact check: Pennsylvania bill proposing restrictions on male reproductive rights is satirical
New Ads Target Vaccine Holdouts in Rural Pennsylvania
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Pennsylvania company celebrates ‘National Pierogy Day’ with ‘unique’ clothing line
3 of the 150 spookiest places in the USA are in Pennsylvania
Barletta holds wide lead over GOP rivals in early poll of Pennsylvania governor race
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Florida could become latest state to study 'magic mushrooms' as mental health treatment
Mark Harper - Detroit Free Press
10/7/21
Join the Community
shares
Bills in the Florida Legislature propose the study of magic mushrooms, MDMA and ketamine as alternative treatments for depression and other ailments.
Read Full Story on news-journalonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Year-round school model part of conversation at Lee County Schools
Florida commit, Faith Academy star Shemar James leaves game with leg injury
Florida man pleads guilty to threatening to kill Derek Chauvin's lawyer
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL