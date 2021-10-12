Florida Fines County $3.57 Million For Covid Vaccine Mandate
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
'Return to Live' Concert Series: $20 Tickets Are Available Now!
'Fast & Furious' Highway Sign in Virginia Captures the Attention of Ludacris
'Walking Dead' Zombies Seen at Richmond's Maymont Park
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
3 Best Places for Ice Cream in Richmond
Cool Off This Summer With Wawa's Strawberry Lemonade Beer
Flying Dog Launches Summer Beer Flavored By Dolle's Saltwater Taffy
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
The 5 Most Haunted Places in RVA (According to Ghost Hunters)
Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce highlights small businesses during Hispanic Heritage Month
COVID in Virginia: Hospitalizations, daily case increase, positive test percentage drop from Wednesday to Thursday
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce highlights small businesses during Hispanic Heritage Month
Governor Northam announces Italian cured meats producer to establish first U.S. operation in Virginia
COVID in Virginia: Hospitalizations, daily case increase, positive test percentage drop from Wednesday to Thursday
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Busch Gardens’ Howl-O-Scream Event Is Back in Full Force for 2021
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This Weekend (August 6–8)
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This Weekend (July 30–August 1)
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Florida Fines County $3.57 Million For Covid Vaccine Mandate
Alison Durkee - Forbes
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
The state says the mandate violates Florida’s ban on requiring proof of vaccination, which is subject to a $5,000 fine per infraction.
Read Full Story on forbes.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Sixth-year Florida LB nominated for Comeback Player of the Year Award
DeSantis Backs Law Banning Vaccine-Related Firings After Florida County Fined $3.5 Million
Florida reports 887 more COVID-19 deaths
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL