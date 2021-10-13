Florida Fines Key County $3.5 Million For Mandating COVID-19 Vaccines
Florida Fines Key County $3.5 Million For Mandating COVID-19 Vaccines
AP - HuffPost
10/13/21
Leon County, home to the state capital, has been ordered to pay up for violating the state's "vaccine passport" law, the state's Department of Health said.
