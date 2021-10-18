Florida health department calls for permanent school mask mandate ban
Florida health department calls for permanent school mask mandate ban
Jeffrey S. Solochek - Tampa Bay Times
10/18/21
Florida’s school mask rules are scheduled to head back to court this week, as six districts are asking an administrative law judge to rule that the D Health didn’t
Read Full Story on tampabay.com
