Florida is home to 13 species of bats, and all of them spend their evenings eating insects
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Weather Eye: We’re catching up in rainfall but have a long way to go
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Weather Eye: We’re catching up in rainfall but have a long way to go
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Florida is home to 13 species of bats, and all of them spend their evenings eating insects
Mary Helen Moore, Daytona Beach News-Journal Online - The Daytona Beach News-Journal
10/21/21
Join the Community
shares
Brazilian free-tailed bats will take roost in bat boxes. Make them out of cedar and place them high off the ground for best results.
Read Full Story on news-journalonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
DHS extends non-essential travel restrictions through January 21 for unvaccinated travelers
New Mexico principal honored nationally for work at rural Title I school
Border Patrol rescues more than 50 migrants from crowded stash houses in El Paso and Columbus, NM
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL