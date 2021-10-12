Florida issued a $3.5 million fine against a county that enforced COVID-19 vaccine passports
Florida issued a $3.5 million fine against a county that enforced COVID-19 vaccine passports
Sarah Al-Arshani - Business Insider on MSN.com
10/12/21
Leon County fired 14 people for failing to comply with a requirement to show proof of vaccination by October 1.
