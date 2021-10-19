Florida Man Tries to Rob Waffle House With Finger Guns, Nabs Napkins in His Exit
Florida Man Tries to Rob Waffle House With Finger Guns, Nabs Napkins in His Exit
Andre J. Ellington - Newsweek on MSN.com
10/19/21
Join the Community
shares
Madison County Sheriff's Office said 28-year-old Eward Wiliam Rodriguez was under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time of the incident.
Read Full Story on newsweek.com
