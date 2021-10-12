Florida reports 887 more COVID-19 deaths
Florida reports 887 more COVID-19 deaths
David Selig - WPLG
10/12/21
Florida’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 57,300 in the latest CDC data posted Tuesday, an increase of 887 from the day before.
