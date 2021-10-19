Florida teen killed by police was pointing airsoft rifle at drivers, officers, authorities say
Florida teen killed by police was pointing airsoft rifle at drivers, officers, authorities say
David Aaro - Fox News on MSN.com
10/19/21
A Florida teenager was shot and killed by police on Saturday night after pointing an airsoft rifle at cars and officers, according to authorities.
Florida Man Finds Tooth of Megalodon, Biggest Shark to Ever Live, While Diving
Ivermectin frenzy: Despite warnings, doctors assist Florida patients with accessing anti-parasite drug
Florida schools find no easy answer to bus driver shortage
