Florida's top doctor refuses mask, is told to leave meeting
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Nebraska Father Charged For Smothering His 2 Young Children To Death
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Masters of Soul is bringing Motown to Fremont while 'Hamilton' is returning to Omaha
Indictment accuses Nebraska congressman of lying to FBI
Young business owner in Omaha uses supply chain issues as learning experience
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Police clear Omaha homeless camp but difficult issues remain
Sunday Forecast: A chilly, wet finish to the weekend
David’s Evening Forecast - Storms likely tonight and Sunday
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Police clear Omaha homeless camp but difficult issues remain
One and Done: St. Thomas men’s soccer earns first Division I win over Omaha
Sunday Forecast: A chilly, wet finish to the weekend
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Elective surgeries to resume statewide, Omaha expert weighs in
Masters of Soul is bringing Motown to Fremont while 'Hamilton' is returning to Omaha
Omaha Summer Arts Festival announces 2022 dates, new location
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Florida's top doctor refuses mask, is told to leave meeting
ABC News - ABC
10/24/21
Join the Community
shares
Florida's top health official was asked to leave a meeting after refusing to wear a mask at the office of a state senator who told him she had a serious medical condition
Read Full Story on abcnews.go.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Florida Gov. DeSantis: Vaccine mandates 'will wreak havoc on the economy'
Ron DeSantis Planning $5K Bonus for Unvaccinated Police to Relocate to Florida
Florida GOP Leader Slams DeSantis Official for Not Wearing Mask in Office of Senator With Cancer
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL