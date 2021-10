Ford Rolls Off First Mustang Mach-E EVs Off Assembly Lines In China, Setting Stage To Compete With Tesla, Nio

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) on Monday rolled out the first units of the locally-built Mustang Mach-E electric vehicle from its Changan manufacturing plant in Chongqing. What Happened: The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker said delivery of the five-door electric crossovers would begin by the year-end.