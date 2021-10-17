Former PGA Tour player Casey Martin has right leg amputated
Former PGA Tour player Casey Martin has right leg amputated
Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk - WSOC-TV
10/17/21
Casey Martin, who successfully sued the PGA Tour so he could use a golf cart because of a rare circulatory disease, had surgery Friday to have his right leg amputated.
Read Full Story on wsoctv.com
