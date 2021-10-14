Former President Bill Clinton in hospital for a non-COVID-related infection
Former President Bill Clinton in hospital for a non-COVID-related infection
LOU KESTEN - Chicago Tribune
10/14/21
Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to a Southern California hospital Tuesday with an infection but he is “on the mend,” his spokesman said Thursday.
