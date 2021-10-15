Fort Bragg soldier arrested and charged in January 6 riot at U.S. Capitol
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Arizona State vs. Utah Football Prediction and Preview
Lakers rookie Austin Reaves thrust into duty as injuries mount
Miles into a Utah ultramarathon, 'near whiteout' conditions forced a rescue of more than 80 runners
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
BYU — and Utah — will get familiar with Baylor in a hurry (plus Week 7 predictions)
Dipasupil, No. 10 Lady Vols Put Away Lady Bulldogs
Watch Utah vs. Arizona State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Utah confirms 1,493 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths Friday
In 'very infrequent' ruling, judge tosses perjury charge against Orem man acquitted of murder
ASU expects a physical, passionate matchup when PAC-12 South undefeated teams battle Saturday
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Growth and water: East Side candidates discuss issues
Sam Holness, a triathlete with autism, is the Cristiano Ronaldo of his sport - and wants to become its first autistic pro
BYU — and Utah — will get familiar with Baylor in a hurry (plus Week 7 predictions)
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Sam Holness, a triathlete with autism, is the Cristiano Ronaldo of his sport - and wants to become its first autistic pro
BYU — and Utah — will get familiar with Baylor in a hurry (plus Week 7 predictions)
Dipasupil, No. 10 Lady Vols Put Away Lady Bulldogs
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Fort Bragg soldier arrested and charged in January 6 riot at U.S. Capitol
Ryan Kruger - WNCT
10/15/21
Join the Community
shares
A Fort Bragg soldier who joined the Army in June has been arrested and charged with attacking law enforcement officers during the January 6 riot at the Capitol.
Read Full Story on fox46.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Dear Abby: Husband resents his wife's outside life
Dear Abby: Husband's resentment when wife goes out with friends may signify controlling behavior
Burlington businesses decry situation downtown, say employees feel unsafe
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL