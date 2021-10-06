Fort Myers man caught by Cape Coral residents after burglarizing homes and vehicles
Fort Myers man caught by Cape Coral residents after burglarizing homes and vehicles
Michael Braun - News-Press on MSN.com
10/6/21
Cape Coral police were called after a man had pushed in the front window of a home, making it land on a child’s bed while the residents were sleeping.
Read Full Story on news-press.com
