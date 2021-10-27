Fort Wayne father and South Bend sibling trio both dominate on 'The Voice'
Fort Wayne father and South Bend sibling trio both dominate on 'The Voice'
WTHR.com staff - WTHR
10/27/21
Join the Community
shares
Sibling trio Girl Named Tom advanced Monday night and Samuel Harness won a spot in the live shows on Team Legend Tuesday night.
Read Full Story on wthr.com
