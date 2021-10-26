Fred Dettwiller, a beer distributor, community leader and Episcopal priest, dies at 89
Fred Dettwiller, a beer distributor, community leader and Episcopal priest, dies at 89
Liam Adams, The Tennessean - Tennessean
10/26/21
Fred Dettwiller grew his beer distribution company into a major player in Tennessee. Then at 72, he became a priest.
