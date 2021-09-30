Fred F. Silk Charitable Foundation dissolving; transfers dollars to Stark Community agency
Fred F. Silk Charitable Foundation dissolving; transfers dollars to Stark Community agency
Steven M. Grazier, Massillon Independent - The Independent
9/30/21
The Fred F. Silk Charitable Foundation began in 1990. It has provided more than $13 million in financial support to local charities over the years.
Read Full Story on indeonline.com
