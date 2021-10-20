Freshman fraternity member at Kentucky dies from 'presumed alcohol toxicity'
Freshman fraternity member at Kentucky dies from 'presumed alcohol toxicity'
ABC News
10/20/21
10/20/21
A freshman at the University of Kentucky died from "presumed alcohol toxicity" Monday night after he was found unresponsive at his fraternity house.
