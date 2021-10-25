The brush fire is now contained, says South Metro Fire Rescue.

On Monday morning, a brush fire in Parker destroyed a haunted house at Fright Acres on Twenty Mile Road and Parker Road. South Metro Fire Rescue says the fire involved a hay bale and has been contained as of 2:12 a.m.

No one was inside the haunted house during the fire. No injuries have been reported.

Crews remain on the scene to extinguish the fire.

As of 5:17 a.m., heavy equipment operators with Douglas County are assisting with the fire. The equipment operators are moving and breaking the burning hay bales apart.

Update: 6 hours after the fire began, the sunrise reveals great progress made firefighters and heavy equipment operators. A mixture of water and Class A foam is being applied to the smoldering hay. The cause remains under investigation. pic.twitter.com/m6JCSCzMVp — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) October 25, 2021

*This is an ongoing investigation and this story will be updated accordingly. Refresh for updates!