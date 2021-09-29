From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford preview Week 4 vs. Cardinals
From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford preview Week 4 vs. Cardinals
Stu Jackson - Los Angeles Rams
9/29/21
Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford's Wednesday media sessions as the Rams prepare for Week 4 vs. the Cardinals.
Read Full Story on therams.com
