'Game-changing': Kentucky's only robotics research center now open on UofL's campus
'Game-changing': Kentucky's only robotics research center now open on UofL's campus
Munashe Kwangwari - WLKY on MSN.com
10/11/21
UofL leaders opened a brand new 10,000 sq. ft. facility on Arthur Street dedicated to robotics research, education and collaboration.
